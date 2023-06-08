Adipurush director says one seat to be reserved in every theatre; Find out the special reason

All eyes are on Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh starrer Adipurush. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see the film. Currently, Om Raut and his team have been on a promotional spree and are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, a new trailer of the film was released during a grand event at Tirupati that has everyone’s attention. But the latest buzz is that Adipurush has got a U-certificate from the Censor Board.

Adipurush gets U-certificate

According to reports in ETimes, Om Raut’s Adipurush has received a U-certificate from the Censor Board. As far as it is observed, the new trailer of the film featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan has received a lot of positive responses after its initial trailer faced immense backlash. Reports further suggest that Tollywood producer and distributor Abhishek Agarwal in Telugu states announced that 10,000 plus tickets will be given free to all government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across Telangana.

Om Raut wants to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman

During the recent grand trailer launch event of Adipurush in Tirupati, the director of the film Om Raut requested the producer Bhushan Kumar and distributors to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman in every show of the film worldwide. Bhushan Kumar readily agreed to reserve a seat during all Adipurush shows.

Adipurush makers spend enormous money for the Tirupati trailer launch event

Recently a grand event was held at Tirupati where the entire star cast was present. Although the event was a huge success but reportedly, makers spent around Rs 2.5 crores just for this event. It took place at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. It was also reported that crackers worth Rs 50 lakhs had been arranged for the Adipurush pre-release event.

