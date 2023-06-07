Adipurush Final Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon debunks THIS misconception about Prabhas; Calls him a ‘sweetheart’

Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The film has created quite a buzz right from the moment it was announced. Yesterday, the final trailer of Adipurush was unveiled by the makers. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and director Om Raut interacted with the audience at the final trailer launch of Adipurush. Kriti talked about her co-star Prabhas, and said that he is extremely sweet, and very hardworking. She also debunked a common misconception that people have about Prabhas!

Kriti Sanon debunks a common misconception about Prabhas

At the final trailer launch, Kriti Sanon called Adipurush her ‘most special film’. She said that very few actors get to play a character as special as Janaki in their entire careers, so she is extremely happy and fortunate that she got to portray this role in just 9 years of her career. She further talked about her co-star Prabhas, and debunked a common misconception that people have about him. She said that she was told Prabhas doesn’t talk much, but that is untrue.

“So I was told that Prabhas doesn't talk too much. But that isn't true at all. He talks a lot. And he genuinely is a darling, he is a sweetheart, he is someone who is just very warm, very sweet, very hardworking and a big foodie. We all know that. But mujhe hamesha laga unki aankhon mein jo calmness hai na. Ek calmness, ek purity which is there. I couldn't imagine anyone else play Raghav,” said Kriti.

Kriti also called her family her biggest strength. “They are the reason I’m here today, they’re the reason I could follow my dream. They are the reason I could be in front of so many people and get so much love and they have been my constants,” she said, further also thanking the audience for giving them so much love.

About Adipurush

In Adipurush, Prabhas plays Raghav, while Kriti Sanon is seen as Janaki. Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, while Sunny Singh will be seen as Shesh. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

