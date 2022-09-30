Adipurush First Look: Prabhas with a bow and arrow looks surreal, teaser to release on October 2

Adipurush is yet another major release of this year. Everyone has been waiting for this film with bated breaths. Ever since this Om Raut directorial has been announced, the excitement of fans has raised a notch higher. Moreover, the star cast of this magnum opus is making the wait of everyone for this film very difficult. Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon , Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles and today taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas released the first look of the film.

Taking to his Instagram, Prabhas shared the first poster of Adipurush. In the poster, we can see Prabhas sitting on his knees while he holds a bow and arrow and points it toward the sky. He looks stellar in his new avatar as he poses in front of a magnificent background. Sharing this poster, Prabhas wrote, “|| Aarambh ||Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!.”

Adipurush

Adipurush produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The film is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023 in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Apart from Adipurush, Kriti will star next in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, a remake of the Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Saif, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Whereas Prabhas will star next in Salaar with Shruti Haasan, and Project K with Deepika Padukone.

