Adipurush: Here’s how multiplex owners are all set to welcome Lord Hanuman for the screening

All eyes are on Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush which will hit the theatres tomorrow, June 16. Fans are waiting with bated breaths to watch the mythological drama on the big screen. The entire team has been busy promoting the film and are leaving no stone unturned. We need not tell you what place does Ramayana holds in the hearts of everyone in India. Keeping this in mind, the director of the film had requested the producer Bhushan Kumar to keep one seat reserved in every theatre wherever the show of Adipurush is being screened for Lord Hanuman. And now there is some addition to this request.

Adipurush makers to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman

As per reports in ETimes, Om Raut had requested Bhushan Kumar to keep a seat reserved for Lord Hanuman at every theatre wherever there is a screening of Adipurush. And now we hear that a few multiplexes are going to install an aasan, place an idol of Lord Hanuman and offer flowers daily on that seat. Explaining why he wanted a seat reserved for Lord Hanuman, Om Raut revealed that his mother has once told him that every time Ramayana is staged, Lord Hanuman comes to watch it. And hence he wants one seat to be reserved everywhere in the world wherever Adipurush is screened because he feels Lord Hanuman will come and watch the film.

Adipurush gets U-certificate

According to reports in ETimes, Om Raut’s Adipurush has received a U-certificate from the Censor Board. As far as it is observed, the new trailer of the film featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan has received a lot of positive responses after its initial trailer faced immense backlash. Reports further suggest that Tollywood producer and distributor Abhishek Agarwal in Telugu states announced that 10,000 plus tickets will be given free to all government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across Telangana.