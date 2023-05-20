Adipurush: How long did it take Ajay-Atul to compose Jai Shri Ram? Singer duo REVEALS

Adipurush, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. The trailer of Adipurush released a few days ago, and the breathtaking visuals as well as the background music left fans in awe. The song Jai Shri Ram was used in the background of Adipurush trailer, and the makers of the film released the full song today at a grand event in Mumbai. At the event, music composer duo Ajay-Atul revealed that they composed the song in just 4 days!

Ajay-Atul reveal they composed Adipurush song Jai Shri Ram in 4 days

While speaking at the song launch event, Ajay-Atul said, “This is the first song we composed for Adipurush. We heard his (Om Raut's) vision and we met him again after 4 days. The name has so much power that the power and devotion for Jai Shri Ram came from within. We didn’t know how we composed this song in 4 days and this had never happened before with us. We had to show the power in the score and it has just come. We wanted to do a marching effect.”

They further revealed that the song has tried to capture the emotion that people have for Shri Ram. “This is a song that will transport people to the world of our film. We didn’t have a lot of visuals while composing the song, but, director Om Raut has come up with fantastic visuals to go with the song. Manoj Muntashir has written this song amazingly. This song has power, but we needed bhakti too. Manoj brought that bhakti to this song,” said Ajay-Atul.

They said that the song was planned as a chorus right from the start, and that after a long time, a song has released which has not been sung by a particular singer, but instead by a chorus.

About Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film will release globally on 16th June 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Atul to do live orchestra performance on 'Jai Shri Ram' from Adipurush with 30 chorus singers