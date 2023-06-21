Adipurush: Makers remove Hanuman’s controversial dialogue ‘Kapda tere baap ka’ from Prabhas starrer

Adipurush, the mythological action film which features Pan-Indian star Prabhas as the central character Lord Ram aka Raghav, hit the theatres on June 16, Friday. The movie, which is helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut has highly disappointed audiences who were expecting a faithful adaptation of the epic Ramayan. Instead, the makers presented a live-action movie experience inspired by Valmiki's Sanskrit epic. The characterizations, especially the portrayal of Lord Hanuman aka Bajrang and his dialogues received a lot of flak from the audiences.

Adipurush makers remove controversial dialogue 'Kapde tere baap ka'

According to the recent theatre videos shared by the audiences on Twitter, the makers of Adipurush have finally changed Lord Hanuman aka Bajrang's highly controversial dialogue from the film, "Kapde tere baap ka'. The dialogue, which is mouthed by Bajrang in his conversation with Raavan's son Indrajith before the 'Lanka dahan' scene, irked audiences across the globe. The film fanatics, who felt that the makers insulted the sacred text of Ramayan, have been heavily trolling and criticizing the makers of Prabhas's film for giving a 'mass masala' touch to the epic.

However, in the latest theatre video which is now going viral on social media, it is evident that the makers of Adipurush have replaced Bajrang's controversial dialogue, with a new one. "Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi," says the character essayed by Devdatt Nage, in the new version of the film which is currently screened in the theatres.

