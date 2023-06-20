Adipurush makers write apology letter to Kathmandu Mayor over Sita's birthplace dialogue; Request to lift ban

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan was released on June 16 and since then it has been receiving flak on social media. Helmed by Om Raut, the film is being criticized for its poor VFX and dialogues. Recently, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah banned the release of Adipurush and other Indian films there. Now, the makers of Adipurush have issued an apology to him.

Makers of Adipurush apologize to Kathmandu Mayor

Earlier, Balen Shah threatened to ban Indian films in Kathmandu owing to the incorrect reference to Sita's birthplace in Adipurush. But the makers didn't make any changes in the film. On Sunday, he announced that Indian films won't release in the city including Adipurush and expressed disappointment. Reacting to the same now, the makers of Adipurush sent him an apology letter and requested him to lift the ban.

A part of the letter read, "At the outset, we would like to apologize if we have hurt the sentiments of the people of Nepal in any way… It was never intentional or deliberate to cause disharmony for anyone." They also wrote about Prabhas' dialogue in reference to Sita and explained the intention behind it. It further read, "As Indians, the respect of women all over the world is of the utmost importance to us. We request you to view the film in its artistic form and support the intention of reaching out to a larger audience to create interest in our history."

In his note earlier, Balen Shah wrote about the 'Janaki is a daughter of India' dialogue and called it 'objectionable'. His note read, "Indian film 'Adipurush' has dialogue claiming Janaki was India's daughter. This is objectionable and we had given a three-day ultimatum (to the makers) to correct it. There is no doubt that it is the first duty of every government, government agency, and non-governmental sector and Nepali citizens to protect the national interest by keeping Nepal and its freedom, independence and self-respect intact. If the film is shown as it is, it seems that Nepal's nationality, cultural unity and national identity will be severely damaged and irreparable damage will be done."

He continued, "Due to cultural encroachment on Nepal from that movie, this metropolitan city has attracted serious attention. If the film is allowed to be shown in other areas within the country and abroad, it will establish a misleading fact, so it is prohibited to show any Indian film in the Kathmandu metropolitan city until the objectionable parts are removed from the said film."

