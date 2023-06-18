Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut to 'revise' dialogues in Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer amid backlash

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released in theatres on Friday. Helmed by Om Raut, the film also features Sunny Singh in an important role. It was one of the most awaited films of 2023 but it seems like it hasn't managed to impress the audience. The film has been receiving flak on social media for its poor VFX and dialogues. Amid facing backlash, Manoj Muntashir, the writer of Adipurush has now announced that the team will change the dialogues in the film which hurt sentiments.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush to get changes

On Sunday, Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter and wrote a long note informing about the decision made by him, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar to revise the lines within this week. He wrote in Hindi, "The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. Right or wrong changes with time but feelings remain. I wrote more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on five lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I expected praise but I don't know why I did not get it."

He continued, "My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. My own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words. I kept thinking, there can be differences, but where did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother? Sitting at the feet of Shabri, as if sitting at the feet of Kaushalya."

He further added, "It is possible that in a three-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for three minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write eternal traitor on my forehead. Have you not heard the Jai Shri Ram song, didn't you hear Shivoham or Ram Siya Ram? These praises of sanatan in Adipurush are also written by me. I have also written Teri Mitti and Desh Mere. I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, sanatan will lose. We have made Adipurush for sanatan seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well."

In the end, he wrote, "Why this post? Because for me there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogue which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all."

In the film, Hanuman's dialogue, "Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki" left the audience shocked. They have been criticizing the makers for using such language in the film. Manoj went on to defend and said that they have deliberately put the line in the film. He said in an interview, "It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and for all the characters."