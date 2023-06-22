Adipurush: Nepal court lifts ban on Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer but Kathmandu Mayor vows to defy order

Adipurush directed by Om Raut has been facing numerous controversies ever since its release. The film made several headlines before its release but unfortunately, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan starrer is only receiving negative comments. Audiences as well as famous personalities have been pointing out major errors in film’s dialogues, costumes, and characterization. Amid controversies, the Nepal court lifted the ban on Adipurush but Kathmandu Mayor has vowed to defy the order as he is against the screening of the film.

Nepal court lifts ban on Adipurush but Kathmandu Mayor is not in its favor

On Thursday, the Nepal court lifted the ban on all Hindi films and the list includes the controversial film Adipurush too. The court has requested the authorities to not halt any screening of movies that have been passed by the censor board of the country. But, Kathmandu Mayor is against the screening of the film because of a dialogue of Adipurush that states Sita as ‘India’s daughter'. Expressing his disagreement, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah said that he is ready to take any kind of punishment but will not let Adipurush screen in theaters across Nepal. He said that the matter has a lot to do with “Nepal’s sovereignty and independence” which he cannot let down.

Shah shared a Facebook post which reads, “The film's writer said that Nepal was under India, this clearly shows India’s ill intention. To term this as a stunt by the Nepal government and to issue an order by the court in favour of screening the movie means, to accept that Nepal was once under India’s rule, the court and the government are both the slaves of India.”

On the other hand, Patan High Court judge Dhir Bahadur Chand stated that the screening of films that have permission from the censor board should not be stopped screening as it’s unethical. While, Bhaskar Dhungana, the President of the Nepal Motion Picture Association, informed the media that they will screen all movies after a permission from the censor board. He added, "Now we will screen all movies passed by the censor board.”

What caused the Nepal court to ban Adipurush?

On Monday, the Nepal court banned Adipurush along with other Hindi films. The reason behind banning the Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon starrer film was a controversial dialogue. In the film, Sita was shown as the daughter of India while many people believe that Sita was born in Janakpur which is in Southern Nepal, and this is why she is known as Janaki. But the film showed something else which caused the court to ban the film. However, they lifted the ban after getting permission from the censor board on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on an important note, Kathmandu Mayor’s decision to ban Adipurush in Kathmandu is followed by Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang and Pokhara Mayor which led to the ‘halting of the screening of Adipurush’ all over Nepal.

