Adipurush: New poster featuring Kriti Sanon as Janaki enthralls audience

National Award-winning director Om Raut’s upcoming mythological drama Adipurush is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. The highly anticipated mythological fantasy film which is based on the epic Ramayana, has been under production for a very long time. On the occasion of Ram Navami, on March 30, the makers unveiled a new poster of Adipurush that features the stellar cast.

Adipurush’s new poster

Today, Kriti Sanon who essays the titular character of Janaki released a new poster that features only the actress. The actress uploaded two posters. One of which features Janaki clad in a white saree with a saffron shawl wrapped over her head. Prabhas’s character is also seen in the background carrying bows and arrows. Another one shows the beauty of Kriti as it’s a close up of the character. A red bindi and sindoor gave a different edge to her look. Kriti wrote in the caption, “अमर है नाम, जय सिया राम।The eternal chant, Jai Siya Ram.” Actor Prabhas also shared the posters on his official handle.

Take a look at the poster here:

Going by the comment section, it seems fans are enthralled by Kriti’s look in the film. Netizens reacted to the posters and wrote, “Best look of Kriti Sanon.” Another wrote, “What A Poster! #adipurush Blockbuster Jai Siya Ram.”

About Adipurush

Baahubali actor Prabhas is appearing as the central character of Raghava, who is the king of Ayodhya, in Adipurush. The story, which is set 7,000 years ago, revolves around Raghava’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki who was abducted by King Lankesh aka Ravana. Popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is making his Telugu cinema debut with the film, playing the role of lead antagonist Lankesh. Kriti Sanon is appearing in the role of Janaki in the film.

Adipurush is slated to hit the theaters on June 16, 2023. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

