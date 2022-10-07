Adipurush: Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan’s look in the film, reveals not tampering with history

Om Raut’s Adipurush is one of the most-awaited films. Ever since this magnum opus was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film which stars Kriti Sanon , Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. After a long wait, the teaser of the film was finally grandly released on October 2 in Ayodhya among fans and media. Indeed it was a spectacular event and since then a lot is being talked about the teaser and especially the VFX. In fact, the film has landed itself in trouble months before its release.

According to reports in Aaj Tak, Adipurush has landed itself in a lot of trouble because of its representation of deities on screen. The audience has reportedly criticized the look of Ravan who is played by Saif Ali Khan in the film. In a recent chat with the news portal, Om Raut has opened up about the VFX in the film. He said that he was heavily influenced by Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and is confident that he has done nothing wrong with Adipurush.

Om Raut further added that he is a big follower of Lord Ram and they have not tampered with history and he is proud of history. We kept the purity of this history while working on this. When I saw Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan, it had a huge impact on me,” he said. Om also said that even the original Ramayan had its version of modern technology which impressed the audience. When he saw that it had a lot of modern technology which they had never seen before, it became quite popular in those days. Om seemed to be implying that his film is keeping up with the times and introducing newer technology.

Om Raut on Ravan’s look

Further talking about Ravan’s look in Adipurush, Om Raut explained that his artistic representation saw the character a little differently. He added that Ravan was a demon and a cruel being so he was given a big moustache. “In today’s times, in my artistic opinion, a demon could look like this,” he added.

Om Raut concluded that the team of Adipurush are not treating this like a film, this is a mission for them. “Adipurush is a symbol of our devotion. So whatever people are saying, they are all our elders, we are noting everything down. When you see the film when it releases in January, no one will be disappointed,” said the filmmaker.

