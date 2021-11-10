Adipurush: Om Raut wraps the shooting of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer

After the massive success of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, Om Raut has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming mythological drama Adipurush. The movie will feature Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and it has been one of the most talked about movies of the year so far. And while the ace filmmaker has been busy shooting for the magnum opus, as per the recent buzz, the team has finally wrapped the shooting of Adipurush which will have Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram.

In the pics doing the rounds on social media, the team of Adipurush had celebrated the wrap with a beautiful cake announcing that the team has finally finished the shooting of the mythological drama. To note, Prabhas had recently completed the shooting for the movie and the team had celebrated it with a cake as well. Director Om Raut had also shared pics from the celebration wherein the actor-director duo was seen posing together. Om had captioned it as, “Last day, last shot and tons of amazing memories but the journey is not over yet! See you soon darling @actorprabhas”.

Take a look at Adipurush wrap pics:

Apart from Saif, Prabhas and Kriti, Adipurush will also star Sunny Singh in a key role and the actor can’t keep calm about it. Talking about working with Prabhas, Sunny said, “The best part is that the entire cast is great, everyone fits their character. Prabhas is like an elder brother and we have that chemistry, on and off camera. The best thing about him is that everyone knows he is a star, yet he is so simple. I don’t think he knows he is one. He is humble and sends food. Four-five varieties of food is always there in his van”.