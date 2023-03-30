Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon unveil NEW poster of the magnum opus on the occasion of Ram Navami

A few hours ago, Pinkvilla reported that the makers of Adipurush are all set to treat fans with a special poster of the film today. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the makers have launched the divine poster of Adipurush! Releasing on 16th June 2023, the magnum opus boasts an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, amongst others.

New poster of Adipurush unveiled on Ram Navami

With the gleam of lights and echo of the chants, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ release the glorious poster of the film on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang. The film carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram that entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Sharing the new poster of Adipurush, Prabhas wrote, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram." Check out the poster below!

As Ram Navami celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram and the beginning of goodness, the makers reveal a significant symbol of divinity that marks the establishment of dharma to beat adharma.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, and Prabhas plays the central character of Raghava, the king of Ayodhya, in the film. The story is set 7,000 years ago, and it depicts Raghava’s journey to Lanka, in order to rescue his wife Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon), who was abducted by Lankesh. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of the lead antagonist Lankesh, and Adipurush marks his debut in Telugu cinema. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Prabhas' Adipurush release, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar seek blessings at Vaishno Devi