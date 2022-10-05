Adipurush: Prabhas and Om Raut celebrate Dussehra TOGETHER amidst rumours of internal conflict

Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most anticipated Indian films. The teaser of the film was dropped a few days back and the feedback has not been very encouraging, with most people criticising the visual effects, computer generated imagery and the concept of the film, based on the teaser. There also was a hearsay that Prabhas was unhappy with the teaser when he watched it on the launch day and that he asked the director to make further amends. However, today's public event graced by Om Raut and Prabhas, confirms that there is no tiff, misunderstanding or internal conflict going on between the two and that all is well between them.

Om Raut and Prabhas graced Ravana Dahanam event in Delhi, on the occasion of Dussehra. In the event, the actor-director duo were all smiles and could be seen holding each other's hands, while greeting a sea of admirers. Prabhas, who essays the role of Ram in Adipurush, also set the Ravana effigy on fire fire with a bow. From the looks of it, the makers seem very confident about their project. Yesterday, a media screening of the teaser was conducted, where the media was made to watch the trailer on the big screen and in 3D, so that the essence of the film could be gauged better. Tomorrow, another media screening is expected to be conducted in the Andhra states and it is to be seen what the media of Andhra feels about the trailer.