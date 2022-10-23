Adipurush: Prabhas as Lord Ram celebrates 'victory of good over evil'; NEW poster unveiled on actor's birthday

Adipurush starring Prabhas is one of the most-anticipated movies. It also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in the lead. The Om Raut directorial is based on the Hindu mythological Ramayana and is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophile. It is all set to hit the big screens on January 12 next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Today, Prabhas' birthday, the makers of Adipurush have unveiled a new poster of the actor on social media to mark the special occasion. Prabhas' new Adipurush poster

In it, Prabhas can be essaying the role of Lord Ram. Sharing the poster, the Radhe Shyam actor captioned it: Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!" His character poster reads, Prabhas in and as Adipurush Celebrating Victory of Good Over Evil. Om Raut, on the other hand, also shared Prabhas' Adipurush poster and wrote: "मिळवूनी वानरसेना राजा राम प्रगटला." The movie was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Take a look:

In Adipurush, Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Saif will be seen in the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will play the character of Lord Rama's younger brother, Lakshman.

