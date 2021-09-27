Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer to hit the screens NEXT YEAR

In series of announcements, another filmmaker has announced the release date of an upcoming film. This time, Adipurush makers have announced the date and it will hit the silver screen on August 11, 2022. From yesterday almost all major films' release dates have been announced. Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, in the lead roles. It has been one of the most talked-about films ever since its announcement. It is worth mentioning here that the Maharashtra Government has allowed the opening of theatres from October 22.

Following the state government announcement, all big makers have announced the release dates of their films. Right from 83 to Adipurush, all major films are ready for release. To note, Adipurush is an upcoming Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is helmed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. It is expected that the film is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, “PRABHAS: 'ADIPURUSH' LOCKS 11 AUG 2022... #Adipurush [#3D] #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #KritiSanon #SunnySingh #IndependenceDay weekend #Hindi #Telugu #Tamil #Kannada #Malayalam.”

The film is clashing with ’s Raksha Bandhan. Both are releasing on the same date. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film revolves around the brother-sister bond.

