Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif starrer's shoot to shift to Hyderabad amid Maharashtra COVID curbs?

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 second wave, Maharashtra imposed several restrictions on shoots as well. Now, as per the latest report, Adipurush director Om Raut may be contemplating moving the shoot with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan to Hyderabad amid COVID restrictions in the state.

COVID 19 second wave has hit the nation quite severely and several states are battling it out by setting in place lockdown restrictions. In Maharashtra too, several restrictions were put in place even for film shoots and amid this, Adipurush shoot may have been affected. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and in the lead, Adipurush was being shot in Mumbai Film City till March-end and the new schedule had to kick off a few weeks back. However, due to COVID 19 restrictions in the state, it could not begin. Now, as per the latest report, makers of Prabhas, Kriti and Saif starrer are contemplating moving shoot location to Hyderabad.

As per a report in Mid-Day, director Om Raut along with the producers of the film may be thinking about their option of moving the remainder of the shoot to Hyderabad in a studio from Mumbai. The report had a source stating that the director of Prabhas, Kriti starrer may have already zeroed on a studio in Hyderabad where safety protocols can be maintained for the star cast and crew. Further, the report added that if things go as per plan, then the cast and crew may begin the next schedule from May 15.

The source told the daily, "With 60 days of shoot behind them, the team has about 90 more days of work remaining. Om, with his producers, has zeroed in on a Hyderabad studio where he can shoot in adherence with safety protocols. Most portions will be shot indoors as the movie, in keeping with the director’s filmmaking style, is VFX-heavy." The daily also spoke to the film's team who added that they are trying to resume shooting for Prabhas and Kriti starrer at the earliest. However, they did not divulge much information.

Well, if all goes well, Prabhas, Kriti and Saif's fans may see them making their way to Hyderabad to resume work on their epic saga that is based on Ramayana. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman while Prabhas will be seen as Rama. Saif will be playing the role of Ravana and Kriti will turn Sita for Om Raut's epic film. The film is bankrolled by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar.

Also Read|Kriti Sanon reveals Adipurush co star Prabhas is a foodie; Says playing Sita comes with 'with lot of pressure'

Share your comment ×