Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Sunny Singh SPOTTED post dance rehearsals

Ever since Om Raut’s movie Adipurush was announced, fans could not keep their calm. The main USP of the film is its interesting star cast that includes Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Sunny Singh and . Well, it looks like the prep for the movie has begun in full swing as Kriti, Prabhas and Sunny were papped in the city heading out from their dance rehearsals.

In the pictures, all the three actors were seated in their cars and were headed back home after a tiring dance rehearsal. All of them sported casual attires. Prabhas wore a black coloured tee as he was seated in the back seat. It appears as if his staff member sitting in the front seat were asking the photographers to make way for their car who were eager to click the South sensation in their lenses. Kriti Sanon looked pretty in a red t-shirt and appeared to be busy on her phone as the paps clicked her. She, too, was seated in the back seat of her car. On the other hand, Sunny Singh sat on the front seat and was all smiles when the paps clicked him.

Check out the pictures:

Talking about Adipurush, it was reported a few days back that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have begun shooting for the film's latest schedule in Mumbai. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will see Prabhas essay the role of Lord Ram with Kriti as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

