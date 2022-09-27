Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer teaser and FIRST poster to be out on October 2

Adipurush is one of the most-anticipated movies. It also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Prabhas in the lead. It has been the talk of the town ever since director Om Raut announced it and fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the film. Now finally, After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film is set to be unveiled on 2nd October 2022 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on the Indian mythological tale Ramayana.

Film's director Om Raut too shared the news on his social media handle and wrote, "Our magical journey is now yours to experience and love! The much awaited Adipurush Teaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2! Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! Adipurush releases in cinemas on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!" Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Kriti will play the role of Janaki, Saif will be seen in the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will play the character of Lakshman.