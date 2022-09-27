Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer teaser and FIRST poster to be out on October 2
Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023.
Adipurush is one of the most-anticipated movies. It also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Prabhas in the lead. It has been the talk of the town ever since director Om Raut announced it and fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the film. Now finally, After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film is set to be unveiled on 2nd October 2022 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on the Indian mythological tale Ramayana.
Film's director Om Raut too shared the news on his social media handle and wrote, "Our magical journey is now yours to experience and love! The much awaited Adipurush Teaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2! Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! Adipurush releases in cinemas on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!" Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Kriti will play the role of Janaki, Saif will be seen in the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will play the character of Lakshman.
Check out the official announcement:
Adipurush produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The film is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023 in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.
Apart from Adipurush, Kriti will star next in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, a remake of the Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Saif, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Whereas Prabhas will star next in Salaar with Shruti Haasan, and Project K with Deepika Padukone.
ALSO READ: Adipurush team Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Sunny Singh clicked at Om Raut’s house; PHOTOS