Adipurush to Ram Setu: 5 upcoming films that are inspired by Ramayan

With the growing popularity of period drama films, now the directors are shifting their interest towards mythological films. In recent times, many have announced their next directorials with the star cast. However, some have even started shooting and also announced the release date. The mythological texts – Ramayana and Mahabharata remain the inspiration. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Om Raut’s Adipurush, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana 3D are some major movies that are going to convert the epic religious text into big-screen experiences.

If you could remember, Rajamouli’s Baahubali part 1 and part 2 were inspired by Mahabharat and Ramayan. And now, in his next magnum opus RRR – he seems to have found ways to associate Ramayana references to his characters. In a beautiful poster of the film, Alia Bhatt’s first look from the film was released. The actress is playing the role of ‘Sita’ alongside Ram Charan who is playing a character named Alluri Sitharam Raju. From Deepika Padukone as 'Draupadi' in 'Mahabharat' to Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, here are some upcoming Bollywood mythological movies to look forward to.

1. Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer film is based on Ramayan. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita and Saif as Lankesh. Recently, Prabhas took to social media to announce that Adipurush is releasing on August 11, 2022. Well, Saif has also completed his part of the shooting.

2. Ramayana Trilogy: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari announced that he’s making a movie on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. Reportedly, the mythological drama will be a live-action trilogy shot in 3D and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Reports also claim that Hrithik Roshan will be playing Lord Ram’s role and Deepika Padukone will be seen as Sita. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

4. Sita: The National Award-winning actress will be next seen as the lead cast in an epic period drama titled The Incarnation: SITA. The makers have officially announced that Kangana will be a part of the team. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai.

5. Aparajita Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut will be directing the film. It will be based on the Ayodhya verdict. The actress had said, “I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of a direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before.”

