Adipurush: Saif Ali Khah to begin shooting in March after completing his paternity leave?

Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Ravana or Lankesh in Adipurush. The movie has been helmed by Om Raut.

If there is one movie that has been making headlines for a long time, it is definitely Adipurush. The star cast for the same couldn’t have been better as it includes , Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Now the latest that we know is that Saif will be joining the shoot after his paternity leave. Taking leave on these grounds is quite normal nowadays and it seems like the Nawab of Pataudi will be following the same.

If media reports are to be believed, Adipurush goes on floors on January 19 at a studio in Mumbai. While the rest of the cast will begin shooting soon, Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be joining them only in the last week of March 2021 after the completion of his paternity leave. He will be welcoming his second child with Kareena Kapoor Khan this year. This piece of news has been confirmed by Om Raut who has helmed the film.

He also went on to add that the shooting schedule will be wrapped up till August this year. Now, talking about Adipurush, the movie happens to be an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Earlier, the star cast had completed their workshops to fit into their roles in the movie. Prabhas will reportedly play the role of Lord Ram while Saif, on the other hand, will portray Lankesh’s character. A few earlier reports suggested that the latter’s height will be enhanced to eight or night feet for fitting into Ravana’s character.

