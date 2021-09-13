Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan says the makers will present ‘correct portrayal of religion, history and mythology’

and starrer horror-comedy Bhoot Police released on a major OTT platform on 10 September. Saif Ali Khan’s first outing in the genre however was Go Goa Gone. The film came out in 2013 and Saif played the role of a zombie hunter who claims to be from Russia but eventually turns out to be from Delhi. In a recent chat with PTI, Saif spoke about Go Goa Gone 2 and said, “I don’t know about Go Goa Gone 2. I’ve got nothing to do with it anymore. I sold all the rights and moved on from that sort of thing.”

Saif Ali Khan also spoke about how makers of his upcoming mega venture Adipurush are leaving no stone turned for the ‘correct portrayal of religion, history, and mythology’. He said, “The film is very unique and different. I am not concerned about Adipurush at all because the director, the writer and the entire creative organisation are highly educated in the material they are doing. It is impossible to imagine them to put one foot wrong also as far as the correct portrayal of religion, history and mythology goes, they cannot make a mistake”.

In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Saif spoke about starring alongside in the upcoming Tamil remake Vikram Vedha. He said, “We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks”.

Also Read| PHOTO: Saif Ali Khan captures a cherished moment featuring sisters Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan