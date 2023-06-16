Adipurush Screening: Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in Anarkali suit, arrives with her family; Watch VIDEO

Adipurush, the much-awaited mythological drama which is based on the epic Ramayana, is finally set to hit the theatres on June 16, Friday. The movie, which features pan-Indian superstar Prabhas as Lord Ram aka protagonist Raghava, is helmed by the National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut. Kriti Sanon, the popular Bollywood actress has played the role of Sita aka Janaki, in the film.

Adipurush was originally slated to hit the theatres in January 2023 but was later postponed to June after the initial trailer received flak from the audiences for its special effects. However, the recently released trailer hints that director Om Raut and his team are set to deliver a better version of the Prabhas starrer, by extensively reworking the CGI and special effects in the last six months.

Kriti Sanon attends the Adipurush screening with her family

Ahead of the film's grand theatrical release across the globe, the makers of Adipurush held a special screening event for the film's cast and crew members and their families in Mumbai, on June 15, Thursday night. Leading man Prabhas and main antagonist Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of Lankesh in the film, gave the screening a miss due to their busy schedules.

Kriti Sanon, the leading lady of the film, looked ethereal in a peacock blue anarkali suit, as she attended the Adipurush screening. She completed her look with minimal accessories, a straight hairdo, and dewy make-up. The actress was accompanied by her parents, Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon, her younger sister Nupur Sanon, and her boyfriend Stebin Ben for the screening of the biggest project of her acting career. The actress's proud parents looked extremely happy as they arrived at the venue with their daughters, and interacted with the paparazzi photographers.

Check out Kriti Sanon and family's video from the Adipurush screening, below:

About Adipurush

As you may know, Adipurush revolves around the epic story of Raghava, the king of Ayodhya who locks horns with Lankesh aka the king of Lanka, who abducted his beloved wife Janaki. Along with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the Om Raut directorial features a stellar star cast including Sunny Singh, who appears as Lakshmana, Devadatta Nage, who essays the role of Hanuman, Vatsal Seth, Sonal Chauhan, and others. Adipurush is bankrolled by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adipurush Day One Global Box Office: Prabhas ready for hat-trick of Rs 100 crore openers