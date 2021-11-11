Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan wraps up; Om Raut calls it a wonderful journey

Om Raut had been working on one of the most ambitious projects. The film that had grabbed all the attention and had created a lot of hype on its announcement has come a long way now. Adipurush, one of the biggest Pan-India films, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan has already gotten fans too excited for it. The film is based on the Indian mythological tale Ramayana. The director of the film Om Raut recently announced the shoot wrap and took to his Instagram to share a lovely picture with his cast from the sets.

Om Raut has posted a picture in which we can see Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan happily posing as they stand beside each other smiling happily. All the boys were dressed in black and only Kriti was dressed in red. Sharing this lovely picture, Om wrote, “It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created.” Kriti Sanon too posted the same picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hats off to you for wrapping such a massive film so soon! @omraut one of my best experiences. Miss being on your set!! Lovely memories.” Even Sunny Singh took to his Instagram handle to post the same picture and wrote, “These pictures spell love and mean the world to me! Speak volumes of a bond shared ,My dad came to visit us on the set on the last day of our shoot. Can't believe this beautiful journey of #Adipurush has come to an end. A journey that taught me so much and left me with memories and experiences of a lifetime. Thank you Om Sir for everything.”

