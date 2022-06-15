Adipurush team Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Sunny Singh clicked at Om Raut’s house; PHOTOS

All eyes are on Om Raut ever since he announced one of his most ambitious projects Adipurush. The film that had grabbed all the attention and had created a lot of hype on its announcement has come a long way now. Adipurush, one of the biggest Pan-India films, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan has already gotten fans too excited for it. The film is based on the Indian mythological tale Ramayana. Well, yesterday we saw the entire cast coming together once again at the director's house. They were all smiles as the stars posed for the paps.

In the pictures, we can see Saif Ali Khan dressed in a black tee that he paired with blue denim. He can be seen standing with Prabhas who looked dapper in a dark-coloured shirt and denim. Saif greeted the paps with folded hands and stylishly posed for them, while Prabhas casually smiled and posed for the pictures. Kriti looked stunning as she wore beige-coloured baggy pants and a similar coloured shrug. Sunny Singh on the other hand wore a light blue coloured hoodie over black tracks.

Check out the pictures of the Adipurush star cast:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has Salaar, Project K and a film with Dil Raju under his kitty. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, he has exciting projects in his kitty too. Along with Adipurush, Saif has Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bachchan Paanday, will be seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff. She also has Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan.

