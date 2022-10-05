Adipurush Teaser: Director Om Raut reacts to trolls; ‘I was disheartened, but not surprised’

Adipurush, the upcoming mythological fantasy film that features Prabhas in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects in Indian cinema. The movie, which is touted to be based on the epic Ramayana, marks Prabhas’s first collaboration with renowned filmmaker Om Raut. The magnum opus, which is being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 Crore, has been expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, the netizens are not happy with the Adipurush teaser, which was released a couple of days back.

The teaser, which hints that Adipurush narrates a reimagined version of Ramayana, is now getting massively trolled on the internet for its VFX. The cine-goers, including die-hard fans of Prabhas, have expressed their deep disappointment over the visual effects and treatment of the epic in the teaser on social media, calling it mediocre. However, director Om Raut has now defended the Adipurush teaser, stating that it is not meant for mobile phone screens, but needs to be enjoyed on the big screens.