Adipurush Teaser: Director Om Raut reacts to trolls; ‘I was disheartened, but not surprised’
Adipurush teaser is getting massively trolled on social media; Director Om Raut says he is not surprised.
Adipurush, the upcoming mythological fantasy film that features Prabhas in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects in Indian cinema. The movie, which is touted to be based on the epic Ramayana, marks Prabhas’s first collaboration with renowned filmmaker Om Raut. The magnum opus, which is being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 Crore, has been expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, the netizens are not happy with the Adipurush teaser, which was released a couple of days back.
The teaser, which hints that Adipurush narrates a reimagined version of Ramayana, is now getting massively trolled on the internet for its VFX. The cine-goers, including die-hard fans of Prabhas, have expressed their deep disappointment over the visual effects and treatment of the epic in the teaser on social media, calling it mediocre. However, director Om Raut has now defended the Adipurush teaser, stating that it is not meant for mobile phone screens, but needs to be enjoyed on the big screens.
In an interaction with Indian Express, Om Raut stated that he is disheartened with the responses to the Adipurush teaser. But at the same time, the director is not surprised, because the Prabhas starrer is made for the big screens. “You can cut the teaser down to some extent, but can’t bring it down to the mobile phone screens. That is something I can’t control,” said the filmmaker. He also added that he would have never released the teaser on YouTube if he had a choice. According to Om Raut, the teaser needed to have a YouTube release, so that it will reach more audiences.
Coming to Adipurush, Prabhas appears as the central character of Raghav, the king of Ayodhya. The story, which is set 7000 years ago, revolves around Raghav’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki who was abducted by king Lankesh. Kriti Sanon is essaying the role of Janaki in the film, which features Saif Ali Khan as the lead antagonist Lankesh. Adipurush is slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2023.
ALSO READ: Adipurush: Director Om Raut says he would have not made the film sans Prabhas; READ