Adipurush teaser launch: Bhushan Kumar confirms 4th film with Prabhas

The teaser of the much-anticipated magnum opus Adipurush is finally out and we cannot keep calm. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, the teaser of the film was officially unveiled in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In the first look poster, Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, aiming his arrow at the sky as the lightning and thundering waves splash the shore. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, plays the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, Adipurush is the adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The film is directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut.

Meanwhile, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Talking about his collaboration with Prabhas at the teaser launch of Adipurush, Bhushan Kumar confirmed his fourth film with the South superstar. He said, “Prabhas and I are doing a lot of films, this is our third and we have locked the fourth film too.” The duo has earlier collaborated for Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

Bhushan also remembered his late father Gulshan Kumar at the mega event and said, “My father Gulshan Kumar has always been a devoted person. It’s his dream that is being fulfilled here, today. My father will be extremely happy today. Thank you Prabhas and Kriti for your wonderful performance in the film.”

Meanwhile, in between the promotions, sometime back, the lead actors took some time off to seek blessing at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Apart from Prabhas, Kriti, and Saif, the Om Raut directorial also stars Sunny Singh, who will be seen playing the role of Lakshman. The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2023.

