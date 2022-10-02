Adipurush Teaser Out: Get ready to experience mythology and action in this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer
The film is releasing on 12th January, 2023.
It's finally here! The much-anticipated teaser of Om Raut's directorial Adipurush has now been unveiled. The film also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in key roles. Adipurush is an upcoming mythological movie and is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. It is slated to release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles are producing the upcoming film.
In Adipurush, Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Kriti will play the role of Janaki, Saif will be seen in the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will play the character of Lakshman. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Along with the teaser, the first official poster of Adipurush was also unveiled at the Sarayu River Bank in Uttarakhand. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut, and Bhushan Kumar were present at the launch event of their highly-anticipated movie.
Well, the teaser has been released now and it opens with Prabhas praying while sitting inside the sea. His voice can be heard in the background. As the video proceeds further we see Saif as Ravana and Kriti as Janaki. The animated version of mythology looks impressive and it is surely going to take you back to world of Lord Ram. The official poster was also launched today at the event.
Watch the teaser here
Apart from Adipurush, on the work front, Kriti will star next in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada alongside Varun Dhawan. Saif was recently seen in Vikram Vedha. Prabhas, on the other hand, will star next in Salaar and Project K with Deepika Padukone in a key role.
