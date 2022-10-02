Adipurush Teaser Out: Get ready to experience mythology and action in this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer

It's finally here! The much-anticipated teaser of Om Raut's directorial Adipurush has now been unveiled. The film also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in key roles. Adipurush is an upcoming mythological movie and is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. It is slated to release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles are producing the upcoming film.

In Adipurush, Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Kriti will play the role of Janaki, Saif will be seen in the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will play the character of Lakshman. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Along with the teaser, the first official poster of Adipurush was also unveiled at the Sarayu River Bank in Uttarakhand. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut, and Bhushan Kumar were present at the launch event of their highly-anticipated movie.