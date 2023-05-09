Adipurush Trailer OUT: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s mythological drama takes you back to Ramayan days

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, and the audiences have been eagerly waiting to watch Om Raut's depiction of the great epic, The Ramayana. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. Yesterday, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar arrived in Hyderabad for a special screening of the trailer of Adipurush. Now, the trailer of Adipurush has released today, and fans are finally getting a glimpse of the mythological drama.

Adipurush trailer starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh in the film. The trailer gives a glimpse of the timeless tale, and features some beautiful visuals and captivating background music. Needless to say, fans were left in awe of Adipurush trailer, and while one fan wrote, "Only one word to describe this Trailer - Goosebumps.." another one commented, "Now that's what you call a Blockbuster Trailer."

Check out the trailer of Adipurush here:

Yesterday, Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon, along with director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar joined Prabhas in Hyderabad for the special screening of the film’s trailer. Videos from the screening surfaced on social media, and they showed fans going berserk as soon as Prabhas and Kriti arrived. The stars sent their fans into a frenzy, and many fans were also seen chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

About Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophile. The film is all set to hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023. Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, will have its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, 2023.

