Adipurush: Virender Sehwag takes a dig at Prabhas starrer but with Baahubali twist; Netizens REACT

Adipurush directed by Om Raut has been making headlines ever since its release. The audience had a lot of expectations from the film but Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer could not meet those. All they are receiving are negative comments. From famous directors, and producers to Bollywood celebrities and TV actors, many have questioned the film’s dialogues, poor VFX, and wrong characterizations. Now, the list includes former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. He has recently watched the film and shared his opinion.

Virender Sehwag takes dig at Adipurush

A while ago, on Twitter, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag updated his fans that he has finally watched the most controversial film Adipurush. Giving a twist of the Baahubali film, Sehwag tweeted, “Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha.” Taking a dig at the Prabhas starrer, Sehwag made everyone realize that he did not like the film.

Netizens react to Sehwag’s tweet

As soon as he tweeted his opinion about the film Adipurush, netizens were quick enough to react to it. A person commented, “Haha! Baat toh sahi hai viru paaji.” Another said, “Viru pajji idhar bhi chchakke mar rahe hai…Sahi kiya tha katappa ne… #BanAdipurushMovie.”

“Bilkul, sahi kaha apne Kattapa bhavisya mei Jaa kar dekh Liya tha ki, Baahubali aage Jaa kar #Adipurush jaise wahiyat film karega isiliye maraa tha,” a third one wrote. A fourth one commented, “Mujhe lagta hai ki katappa ko bahubali se pahle adipurush ke director or writer ko marna chahiye tha tab shayad wo bahubali ko nii marta or hamara bahubali bach jata.”

However, some Twitter users reacted negatively to Virender’s tweet. They claimed that the former cricketer had copied the joke from an Instagram reel as one said, “U copied this from an insta reel & acting as if u made a great joke..”

Adipurush box office

Amid all these negative vibes and comments, Adipurush collected Rs 2.00 crore on the second Friday. On Saturday, it collected Rs 3.00 crore. Having Rs 126 crore in 9 days, the film is aiming for a finish in the range of Rs 135 to 140 crore. With this, Adipurush entered the list of the worst trending Bollywood films. It did not just join the list but topped the chart.

