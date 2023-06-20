Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir gets police protection over threat to life amid film’s backlash

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film Adipurush was released on June 16. The film is directed by Om Raut and written by Manoj Muntashir. Post the film hit theatres, it has been making the news for all the wrong reasons. The audience is highly disappointed in the makers for making a bad film. They have been slamming makers for poor VFX and dialogues. People across the country are miffed and they have been protesting against the film. Amid massive backlash, writer Manoj Muntashir, who claimed a threat to his life, has received protection from Mumbai Police.

Manoj Muntashir seeks police protection

Social media is flooded with negative comments against Adipurush. Netizens have been slamming Manoj for writing dialogues like 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. Post getting trolled on social media, the writer asked for protection claiming a threat to his life. According to PTI, he has been provided with security. A police official said, "We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are considering providing him with security following a threat to his life." The cops are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Manoj shared a long note on Twitter and revealed that the makers of Adipurush have decided to 'revise some of the dialogues' that have hurt sentiments. A part of his note read, "It is possible that in a three-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for three minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write eternal traitor on my forehead. Have you not heard the Jai Shri Ram song, didn't you hear Shivoham or Ram Siya Ram? These praises of sanatan in Adipurush are also written by me. I have also written Teri Mitti and Desh Mere. I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, sanatan will lose. We have made Adipurush for sanatan seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well."

He continued, "Why this post? Because for me there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogue which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week."