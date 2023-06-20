Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir states ‘Hanuman is not God’ days after getting Police protection

All eyes are on the Om Raut directorial Adipurush which was undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films of this year. The Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism due to a load of things including its dialogues, VFX, and characterization. Many well-known personalities too have taken to their social media to slam the makers. But the dialogue writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir had received death threats after the release of the film and then he was provided security by Mumbai Police. But his latest statement about Lord Hanuman has yet again given rise to a lot of flak.

Adipurush dialogue writer gets Police Protection

According to reports in Free Press Journal, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir had earlier received death threats for his dialogues in the film. He was then given Police protection by the Mumbai Police. But now his fresh statements on Lord Hanuman have irked the netizens once again. In an interview with a news portal, the dialogue writer stated that Lord Hanuman is not God. He further added that he is just a devotee. We have made him a God because his devotion towards Lord Ram had that power.

Mukesh Khanna slams Adipurush makers

Mukesh Khanna who has played the popular character of Shaktimaan and entertained us in the 90s took to his YouTube channel Bheeshm International and spoke about Saif Ali Khan’s character in Adipurush. He questioned the makers that how can someone imagine Raavan in this manner. He also went on to say that didn’t Om Raut find any other actor to play Raavan other than Saif. “Isase uncha character industry me rah nahi gaya kya? Raavan kaddavar tha, isko jugaad se banaya. Raavan kam sasta smuggler zyada dikhta hai,” added the actor.

