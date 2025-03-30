Aditi Rao Hydari admits career ‘drought’ after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi led her to get married to Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the ace actors who made Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar a massive success. The actress' viral walk in the series became a rage, with the internet going gaga over her performance. But despite taking over social media by storm, she faced a career drought, which even she didn't expect. Hence, she used this time efficiently and got married to Siddharth. Read on!

Popular Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's home in Mumbai to shoot a recipe for her YouTube channel. While they cooked some delicious food, the director also inquired the actress about her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The Padmaavat actress opened up by stating that the way everyone lauded her performance and "went on and on" about it, she thought she would be showered with great projects. However, that wasn't the case. Aditi shared with Farah, "After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved, and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff and then cut to… I am like, 'What's going on?' It was really like a drought."

Upon hearing this, the Happy New Year helmer mocking said that this is probably why she got married during this time. Though Khan humorously made the statement, Aditi confirmed that it is, in fact, true.

The Wazir actress admitted, "Actually! No, seriously, we had to space it out so that we could get back from work, get married, and then resume work. But the wedding was a lot of fun." During an event, Rao spoke about shooting for the first mujra song, Saiyaan Hatto Jaao, in the hit TV show after she had just recovered from COVID-19.

Bollywood Hungama quoted her saying, "By the end of the first day, the costume was heavy, and my brain was not taking in any more." She added, "My thing here was that he believed so much in us, so I never wanted to see him disappointed."

Heeramandi also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha, and many others.