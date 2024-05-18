Aditi Rao Hydari admits not knowing about her viral Gajagamini walk in Heeramandi: 'I followed Sanjay Sir'

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari garnered acclaim for her outstanding portrayal of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar. Her performance, particularly in the dance sequence, was widely praised. However, the highlight was her Gajagamini walk at the series' outset. Aditi recently disclosed that she's unsure if it was indeed a Gajagamini Walk, as she simply followed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s instructions for the scene.

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals not knowing her viral Gajagamini walk

In an interview with Zoom, Aditi Rao Hydari expressed her uncertainty regarding the iconic walk featured in the acclaimed series Heeramandi. She stated, “I want to ask somebody, Sanjay sir, my dance teacher, what is it? Is it the Gajagamini walk, the swan walk? What walk is that I don’t know!"

"I'll say it was what Sanjay sir asked me to do. I followed Sanjay sir and what he told me. I know in Kathak there is Mayur chaal (peacock walk), then there is Gajagamini (walk of seduction), but I am sure it is in all the dance forms but I don't know; I should find out," she added. This walk was featured in the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao.

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals she is protective of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Earlier, in a conversation with IANS, Aditi shared her thoughts on collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, expressing her deep sense of protectiveness towards him. She emphasized that she views him as precious and deserving of safeguarding. She feels that working with him on projects like Heeramandi has been a profound blessing for her, granting her the opportunity to spend more time with someone she deeply respects and admires.

Aditi highlighted the enriching experience of being in the presence of a genius like Sanjay, stating, “And you know one, two, or three times are not enough with directors like Sanjay. It’s addictive; you want to keep working with him… Whatever role he calls me for, I know it will be something special.”

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi is set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during pre-partition India, depicting the Indian freedom struggle during the British Raj era. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah, Sharmin Segal, and Adhyayan Suman in significant roles.

