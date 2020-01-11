Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeev Kapoor attend painting exhibition

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeev Kapoor attend painting exhibition at the India Art Festival 2020
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: January 11, 2020 03:36 pm
News,Sanjeev Kapoor,Aditi Rao HyadariAditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeev Kapoor attend painting exhibition
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor attended a painting exhibition at the India Art Festival 2020.

Aditi was seen dressed in a black cotton dress as she went around the exhibit area to see the paintings. Kapoor looked dapper in a casual black striped dress and denims. 

Others who were spotted at the India Art Festival 2020 were actors Deepak Qazir and Madhuri Bhatia, Rajendra - Director, India Art Festival, artists Gautam Patole, Prakash Bal Joshi, Prithvi Soni, Rupali Patole and Shantkumar Hattarki among many others.

On the acting front, Aditi will next be seen in "The Girl on the Train", directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. 

It is a remake of the 2016 American film of the same name, in turn based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name. 

The Hindi remake stars Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person's investigation. 

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement