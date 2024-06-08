Aditi Rao Hydari exudes ROYALTY in ethnic attire as she drops pics of her first look at Cannes 2024: ‘Bibbojaan is...’

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently made waves with her role as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The series went on to become a big hit and Aditi’s performance was highly praised by the audiences. Recently, she also attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and has now shared captivating photos from her first look, exuding sheer beauty.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares pics from Cannes 2024

On Saturday (June 8), Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to share pictures donning a stunning golden ethnic ensemble. She appeared gorgeous as she posed by the river, showcasing her beauty.

The Heeramandi actress adorned a full-sleeved golden kurti paired with a matching skirt. She accessorized her attire with a pair of golden jhumkas. Her hair was styled into a sleek bun with a center part, adorned with a gajra. She opted for dewy makeup, featuring pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contouring, and dark red lipstick to complete her stunning look.

In her caption accompanying the pictures, she infused a touch of Heeramandi's Bibbojaan, writing, "Bibbojaan is worth it! My first Cannes appearance is a #lategram. Channeling beauty vibes from my Amma and my Rekha ma. In gold, Malli poo (flowers), and a bottu (bindi)."

Immediately after she posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with praise for her beauty. Even her Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh joined in, dropping a fire emoji in the comment section.

Aditi Rao Hydari enjoying holiday with fiance Siddharth in Italy

Currently, the actress is enjoying a vacation in Tuscany, Italy with her fiancé Siddharth. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a new video showcasing clips of the couple cycling together, exploring lush green pastures, and cherishing moments together. In his caption, Siddharth referred to his character Karan Singhania from Rang De Basanti and Aditi Rao Hydari's Bibbojaan from Heeramandi. He captioned the post, "Under The Tuscan Sun. Feat. Bibbojaan and Karan Singhania. Memories to last a lifetime and beyond... Until next time, Italia."

About Heeramandi

Aditi Rao Hydari's latest project was Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which premiered on Netflix on May 1. Alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, the series features Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chaddha, and others. The show has been greenlit for a second season.

