Aditi Rao Hydari joins John Abraham as his love interest to recreate 1947 era for Arjun, Rakul’s romantic film

The filming of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer cross border romance took off after a 5-month standstill. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of John Abraham’s love interest and the younger version of Arjun Kapoor’s grandmother.

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari have started shooting for Kaashvie Nair’s yet-untitled film that features and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film resumed shooting on August 24 at Mumbai’s Film City Studio reported Mumbai Mirror. Aditi plays the role of John’s love internets and the younger version of Neena’s character, Arjun’s grandmother. Their scene is set in 1947 around the time India’s Independence. John is also producing the film alongside Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, John said, “When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse.” Apart from that Nikkhil added that the film spans across three generations. The cross border romance film starts at 1947 and continues till 2020. “There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s character in the present day and the forced breakup between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the partition. He plays a Sardar for the first time,” Nikkhil added.

John and Aditi will be shooting indoors for a week and then will reunite with the team for a brief outdoor shoot in October. John shared that he is excited to get back to work after the five-month lockdown that brought everything to a standstill. “The team has taken extreme care following all the SOPs issued by ministries and the concerned authorities. As a producer it is important for me to look out for the cast and crew,” John added.

Aditi shared that the role is special for her because it is a love story that spans generations. “John and I play a couple in 1946-47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today so I was quick to come on board,” the actress said.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

