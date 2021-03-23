  1. Home
Aditi Rao Hydari looks majestic while posing in her lime green outfit; says, ‘Not ready to Monday’

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle to share her Monday blues with the internet while flaunting her green ensemble. Take a look.
Mumbai
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari had an acute sense of Monday blues. She posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing for the camera dressed in a lime green ensemble. Her state of mind reflects in her caption.

"Not ready to Monday," she wrote.

The actress, who was last seen in the digitally released film "The Girl On The Train", has several more films lined up for release.

She will be seen in the anthology titled "Ajeeb Daastaans", which features four films directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. This is set to premiere digitally on April 16.

The actress will also be seen in "Hey Sinamika", co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Also Read| Maha Samudram: First look poster of Siddharth, Sharwanand & Aditi Rao Hydari starrer to be unveiled tomorrow

Credits :IANSAditi Rao Hydari Instagram

