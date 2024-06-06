Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Laapataa Ladies' Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta's Gaja Gamini walk; says THIS

Aditi Rao Hydari has become the talk of the town ever since she swooned us with her graceful moves in Saiyaan Hatto Jao, the song from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Aditi's Gaja Gamini walk has turned into a social media trend, with many people recreating her moves.

Remember when Laapataa Ladies actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta presented their recreation of the famous Gaja Gamini walk? Now, Aditi, the OG Bibbojaan has reacted to their version, and her response is a treat to her fans.

Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Laapataa Ladies actors' Bibbojaan walk

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of courtesan Bibbojaan, the elder daughter of Manisha Koirala's character, Mallikajaan, in Heeramandi, dropped her reaction on Netflix India's video posted on Instagram. "Bibbojaan certified. Nailed it guys," Aditi commented while adding a red heart emoji.

Netflix India tagged Aditi Rao Hydari in its reply and wrote, "We found our Sajni" adding an emotional and red rose emoji at the end.

Pratibha Ranta responded to Aditi's reaction in the comment section as well. The actress dropped laughing and a see-no-evil monkey emoji.



When Laapataa Ladies actors recreated the gaja gamini walk

On June 5, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta from Laapataa Ladies joined the social media trend by recreating the famous gaja gamini walk. The actors added a twist to their version as they performed the walk while holding sunflowers in their hands.

"Kuch nahin bhai Phool ko dhundne ja rahe hain (Nothing bro, we are going to search Phool,)" the video reads.

"Hatto jao, we're looking for Sajni," Netflix India captioned the video while referring to the crossover between Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies.



Aditi Rao Hydari's work front

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in several Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies in her career, spanning over 18 years in Indian cinema. Aditi began her Bollywood journey with the film Yeh Saali Zindagi and later appeared in supporting roles in movies like Rockstar and Delhi 6.

Her repertoire includes acclaimed Hindi movies like London Paris New York, Murder 3, Guddu Rangeela, Bhoomi, Padmaavat, and The Girl on the Train.

