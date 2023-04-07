Aditi Rao Hydari smiles and blushes as paps call her and Siddharth ‘lovely jodi’; Watch Video

Besides Parinneti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement rumours, Bollywood gave us another couple to talk about and it’s Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The couple has been spotted together several times and they have neither denied nor accepted the rumours. They are one of the most popular and cutest rumoured couples in BTown. Recently they were spotted arriving for the screening of the upcoming web series Jubilee together.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth arrive together for the screening of Jubilee

A video of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth surfaced on social media where the two were seen arriving together at the screening of Jubilee in Mumbai. When the two entered, Aditi was seen waving at the media while one paparazzi was heard saying, “Kya baat hai, eksaath.” After they entered and posed for the camera side by side, someone from the media person said, “Lovely jodi!” The photographers kept teasing them while the two continued smiling and blushing.

Aditi looked regal in a black floor-length Anarkali with a golden border. She kept her hair open and wore big jhumkas. While Siddharth looked cool in a white summer shirt and ice-blue trousers.

Watch the video of the two here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship rumours

Ever since last year, rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating each other have been doing rounds in the news. According to our sources, the duo fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samudram. And ever since then, the duo have been inseparable and often spend quality time together. Aditi and Siddharth are often spotted together on lunch dates, salon sessions, and more. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception, Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai to Sharwanand's engagement, they have also attended public gatherings together.

When the actress was asked to comment about her dating rumours with Siddharth, during an event of her film Taj. She reportedly said, “Mujhe abhi bohot bhuk rak rahi hai toh main ja rahi hu khana khane (I am starving right now so I will go and eat)."

