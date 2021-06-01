Aditi Rao Hydari's reaction to ex husband Satyadeep Misra’s pawfect PHOTO from Mukteshwar is unmissable

Actor Satyadeep Misra is spending time in Mukteshwar with designer Masaba Gupta and her family. Amid this, his recent photo with the Gupta family's pet Mila has evoked a sweet response from Aditi Rao Hydari.

Amid the pandemic, everyone has been ensuring to spend time with their loved ones and speaking of this, actor Satyadeep Misra is making the most of his time in Mukteshwar currently. The actor, who is reportedly in a relationship with designer Masaba Gupta, is spending time with her family in Mukteshwar and recently, has shared a sneak peek into his life there. His recent photo with Gupta family's pet Mila has also evoked an unmissable reaction from his ex-wife Aditi Rao Hydari.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Satyadeep dropped a photo in which he is seen lying comfortably on a couch with pet Mila. The cute photo showcases how he and Mila were spending time chilling in Mukteshwar with others from the Gupta family. He is seen sporting a black tee with spectacles in the photo and the pet dog could be seen resting on his chest. The photo left everyone gushing and Aditi too dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "Uffoooooo." Maria Goretti also wrote, "Soooooooo cute, I miss my Ninja , boxies are the cutest ..." Sandhya Mridul, Sayani Gupta and others also loved the cute frame.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Mila Mukteshwar Mush." The photo left fans in awe of the cute moment between Mila and Satyadeep. For those unaware, Aditi had reportedly got married to Satyadeeo Misra in 2007 and they parted ways in 2013. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor remained quite mum about her personal life and her marriage. The actress was most recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson with Neena Gupta, , John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.

On the work front, Satyadeep was seen in Masaba Masaba with his Masaba Gupta. Their relationship hit the headlines amid the lockdown as they spent a while in Goa during those months.

