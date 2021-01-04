Aditya Chopra, Chandraprakash Dwivedi on crossroads over Ram Setu? Prithviraj maker BLASTS 'baseless' rumours

News broke out today claiming Aditya Chopra and Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi have had a fallout. However, the director has clarified the claims.

Earlier today, news broke out that all was not good in the Yash Raj Films camp. A report published by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Aditya Chopra was on the crossroads with Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. A source claimed that the producer-director was not happy with Dwivedi announcing Ram Sethu without discussing with the YRF head and this hasn't gone down well with Aditya. It was also claimed that Aditya cut Dwivedi from the post-production of the starrer following the turn of events.

However, the filmmaker has now issued a statement clarifying that the claims hold no truth. Dwivedi deemed these rumours "baseless." The director said, "This rumour published by Bollywood Hungama is absolutely baseless and is malicious in its intent. Adi and I have an extremely good relationship bound by mutual respect for each other’s craft. Adi, as a producer, has given me complete creative freedom to try and deliver my vision for Prithviraj on screen. I’m thankful for his constant support.”

He added that the duo is already discussing future projects as well. “Such reports are agenda-driven, intended at creating discord within relationships and smells of a vendetta. I would strongly urge the media to not pay any attention to such claims. Adi and I are creating a project that we feel will stand out for its intent and such motivated articles won’t derail us from delivering our vision to audiences. Adi and I are also discussing and will collaborate on future projects. They will be revealed in due course of time," he said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala, Aditya Chopra, Rohit Shetty & Dinesh Vijan: 4 filmmakers, 4 new film universes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×