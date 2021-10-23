Aditya Chopra directs ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ broadway adaptation; Calls it his ‘most ambitious project’

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recently completed 26 years of release. The beloved classic is still afresh in the hearts of the audience members. Yash Raj Films took to Twitter and announced that Aditya Chopra will be directing the broadway adaptation of the film. Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will serve as composers. Music supervision is from Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Bill Sherman (“In The Heights,” “Hamilton”). Adam Zotovich serves as executive producer. “Come… Fall In Love. The DDLJ Musical” will debut in the Broadway season of 2022-2023, with a world premiere at the Old Globe theater in San Diego in Sept. 2022.

YRF account shared a note written by Aditya Chopra which read, “Autumn 2021… I’m embarking on my most ambitious project till date,” Chopra added. “I’m reuniting two long lost lovers, Broadway Musical and Indian Films. 26 years back I started my career with a film called ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ, what it is more famously known as). The film created history and changed my life and many others forever. But what many don’t know is that I never intended to make DDLJ in Hindi.”

The note further read, “As a 23-year-old young man greatly influenced by Hollywood and American pop culture, I thought I would make a couple of Indian films and then I would be off to Hollywood and make DDLJ for a worldwide English speaking audience with Tom Cruise as my leading man. That obviously didn’t happen. DDLJ released in 1995 and became the longest running film of Indian cinema. It gave me my identity and kickstarted an amazing journey for which I’ll always be grateful.”

