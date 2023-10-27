Aditya Chopra helped Karan Johar-Lalit Pandit with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai music; Pamela Chopra suggested THIS song

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains forever a fan favorite. Even 25 years after its release, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji continue to enjoy a massive fan following. It goes without saying that not just the story but also the music of the film that rules the hearts of music lovers. The music for the evergreen movie was composed by Jatin-Lalit. In a recent interview, Lalit Pandit admitted that the music compositions of Aditya Chopra and his mother Pamela Chopra were a great help.

When Aditya Chopra came to help with a song in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lalit Pandit divulged that they were badly stuck while making the song, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It was then that Karan Johar’s close friend and filmmaker Aditya Chopra helped them.

He stated that the introduction of the song was too long, and he also explained to KJo that the introduction would get too long. However, the filmmaker insisted on having it. However, when Lalit started making the song, he couldn’t come up with anything.

He said, “I was just stuck on one line, which Karan and I used to like. It was the tune to ‘Yeh ladka hai deewana hai deewana’. So, this is where Aditya Chopra stepped in. He asked me, ‘Atak kyun gaye ho gaane mein, kya ho raha hai (Why are you stuck on the song? What is happening?)”

The music composer further shared that Aditya Chopra suggested a tune for the beginning. Recalling the moment, he added, "Then he came up with the tune for, ‘Haye haye re haaye ye ladka..’ He sang that part and asked me to join with the tune that I had. He is a master in it. Even the words ‘Haaye Haaye’ was written by Adi.”

How song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee ended up being in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In addition to this, in the same interview, Lalit also recalled how one of the most loved songs, Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee was originally supposed to be a part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge but couldn’t make it to the album of the film. Later, Karan Johar was suggested by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra to use the song for KKHH.

Lalit Pandit shared, “When we first sang it at Yashji’s house, (Anand) Bakshi sahab had tears in his eyes. We sang it in Punjabi then. He understood the expression and told us, ‘Aapko pata nahi hai bachchon aap kya gaa rahe ho’ (You don’t realize kids what you have created)’. Pam ji remembered the song and told Karan to ask us for the song as she thought it would be appropriate for the situation in his film.”

Furthermore, he also credited Karan Johar for ‘uplifting’ the song with his direction. He concluded by sharing that the folk voice at the beginning of the song was also discovered due to Pamela Chopra. She was the one to suggest Jatin-Lalit to meet a Punjabi teacher, Manpreet Akhtar, who had a great voice, and they ended up listening to her and signing her to sing it.

