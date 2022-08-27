Aditya Chopra invites all for DDLJ’s broadway Come Fall In Love: Showcasing Indian culture to a world audience

Aditya Chopra’s Broadway-bound musical Come Fall In Love speaks about the need for cultural unification in a growingly divisive and toxic world. It is about the celebration of inclusivity and diversity in a world that’s getting polarised by the minute. It is about the celebration of love and how it can unify people, cultures and break down all barriers. With Come Fall In Love set to open at The Old Globe, San Diego on September 14, Aditya Chopra speaks about his intent to ‘present a vision of diverse cultures coming together in a story that celebrates love’.

In a statement that reads like an invitation to the world to watch Come Fall In Love (CFIL), producer and director Aditya says, “I first conceived the story of DDLJ (even before it was called DDLJ) as a Hollywood love story of a white American man and an Indian woman. My main motivation at that time was to present Indian culture and values to a global audience. Years later, as I reimagine the story as a Broadway musical, my mainstay is still the same, showcasing Indian culture to a world audience. And the most powerful way to depict a country’s culture and values is to see it from the perspective of someone who does not belong to the same culture. That is the starting point of Come Fall In Love, the story of Indian Simran, her culture and heritage through the eyes of American Roger.”

He says CFIL focussed on Simran being the centre of the story and how she impacts Roger. He says, “Come Fall In Love is the story of Simran, an Indian American. She is at the centre of the musical's story, as she struggles to balance her love for Indian tradition and her family with her love for Roger. He is a white American man who falls madly in love with Simran and then falls in love with her culture and her country. He aspires towards India and finds a new version of himself in India’s energy, values and way of life.”

Aditya is clear that he wasn’t going to direct the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), also directed by him, on Broadway and what excited him the most was how it can be adapted to today’s time to send a deeper message to audiences. He says, “I’m not directing DDLJ for Broadway. I’m adapting it as Come Fall In Love to tell the story of how powerful love is in unifying cultures, especially today. In 2022, the notion that DDLJ could be adapted to present a vision of diverse cultures coming together in a story that celebrates love and the power it has to unify everyone, moves me greatly.”

Come Fall In Love has many firsts for India and Indians. For the first time, an Indian director, Aditya Chopra, debuts on Broadway. It is also the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway. It has Vishal and Sheykhar debuting too as composers. Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer. The show champions diversity and every department from cast to technicians is a beautiful confluence of East and West as Indian and South Asian representation is at the heart of this show.

