  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days

In a heartfelt note, Aditya Chopra remembered his late father Yash Chopra and his 'cinematic brilliance' over the years that has made YRF what it is today.
31514 reads Mumbai
Aditya Chopra pays tribute to Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years.Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days.
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The country's leading production house and film studios Yash Raj Films clocks 50 historic years today and head honcho Aditya Chopra penned a heartfelt note on this momentous occasion. Thanking the people of YRF and the audience for making what YRF is today, Aditya Chopra also remembered his late father Yash Chopra and his 'cinematic brilliance'. Co-incidentally, it also marks late Yash Chopra's birth anniversary today. 

Sharing Aditya Chopra's message, YRF tweeted "50 years of celebrating movies, 50 years of entertaining you. On this occasion Aditya Chopra pens down a heartfelt note. #YRF50." In the letter, Aditya recalled how his late father set out on his own journey in 1970 and eventually created a legacy. "He (Yash Chopra) did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films," the message read. 

He continued, "Mr. V Shantaram, who owned Rajkamal Studios, graciously gave him a small room in his studio for his office. My father didn't know then, that the small company that he started in a tiny room, would one day become the biggest film company of the Indian Film Industry. 

In 1995, as Yash Raj Films (YRF) entered its 25th year, my directorial debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. The historic success of that film gave me confidence to give wings to some crazy risky ideas that I had for the future of YRF." 

It further read, "Today, we enter the 50th year of Yash Raj Films. So, as I write this note, I'm trying to figure out what exactly is the secret of this 50 year success? What makes a company flourish for 50 years? Is it the creative genius of Yash Chopra? The audacious vision of his 25 year old upstart son? Or is it just plain luck? It's none of the above. Its the PEOPLE. The people who worked in each and every YRF film for the last 50 years." 

Take a look:  

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Yash Chopra: 5 unforgettable movies by King of Romance that redefined love on silver screen

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Rare for the very reclusive Aditya Chopra to be making a public statement

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Does he feel let down when he sees the tatters the industry is now in and may well never recover from?

Anonymous 3 hours ago

#YrfProject50.. Announcement.. Plzz

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement