Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days

In a heartfelt note, Aditya Chopra remembered his late father Yash Chopra and his 'cinematic brilliance' over the years that has made YRF what it is today.

The country's leading production house and film studios Yash Raj Films clocks 50 historic years today and head honcho Aditya Chopra penned a heartfelt note on this momentous occasion. Thanking the people of YRF and the audience for making what YRF is today, Aditya Chopra also remembered his late father Yash Chopra and his 'cinematic brilliance'. Co-incidentally, it also marks late Yash Chopra's birth anniversary today.

Sharing Aditya Chopra's message, YRF tweeted "50 years of celebrating movies, 50 years of entertaining you. On this occasion Aditya Chopra pens down a heartfelt note. #YRF50." In the letter, Aditya recalled how his late father set out on his own journey in 1970 and eventually created a legacy. "He (Yash Chopra) did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films," the message read.

He continued, "Mr. V Shantaram, who owned Rajkamal Studios, graciously gave him a small room in his studio for his office. My father didn't know then, that the small company that he started in a tiny room, would one day become the biggest film company of the Indian Film Industry.

In 1995, as Yash Raj Films (YRF) entered its 25th year, my directorial debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. The historic success of that film gave me confidence to give wings to some crazy risky ideas that I had for the future of YRF."

It further read, "Today, we enter the 50th year of Yash Raj Films. So, as I write this note, I'm trying to figure out what exactly is the secret of this 50 year success? What makes a company flourish for 50 years? Is it the creative genius of Yash Chopra? The audacious vision of his 25 year old upstart son? Or is it just plain luck? It's none of the above. Its the PEOPLE. The people who worked in each and every YRF film for the last 50 years."

Take a look:

50 years of celebrating movies, 50 years of entertaining you. On this occasion #AdityaChopra pens down a heartfelt note. #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/Pfj182ylvy — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2020

His cinematic brilliance is an inspiration for generations to come. His storytelling was passionate & all heart.

Remembering the celebrated legend #YashChopra on his 88th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/G8bKrDGesI — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Yash Chopra: 5 unforgettable movies by King of Romance that redefined love on silver screen

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×