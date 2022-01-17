Aditya Chopra puts Tiger 3 and Pathan shooting on hold amid a spike in COVID 19 cases: Report

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fans have been cheering with joy as they were reports about the superstars’ reunion in Tiger 3 and Pathan respectively. While Tiger 3 marks the third installment of Salman’s spy drama, Pathan happens to be SRK’s comeback film and both have been among the most talked about movies for obvious reasons. But looks like the audience will have to wait a little longer before Tiger 3 and Pathan will hit the big screen as according to a recent update, the shooting of both the films has been put on hold.

According to a report published in Mid Day, the decision was taken by directors and producer Aditya Chopra in wake of the rise in COVID 19 cases. “The production house was vigilant with testing on set. However, once a case was detected, they immediately decided to halt work as the city’s doubling rate was high at the time. The crew strength of Pathan and Tiger 3 is heavy. In such a scenario, a high number of people would be at risk, even if one tested positive. Taking this into account, the directors along with producer Aditya Chopra decided to put the brakes on the shoots,” a source from Tiger 3 unit told Mid Day.

This isn’t all. The shooting of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s web series The Railway Men with R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon has also been halted till there is a significant decline in the cases. Meanwhile, several production houses which have decided to continue to shoot are taking stringent safety norms on the set. “Vidyut has been filming at Sunil Maidaan in Film City over the past few days. Akshay Kumar recently shot for a commercial in Madh Island. These instances send out a strong message to the industry that work has to go on. This time around, the industry so far has suffered less than the last two waves,” the source added.

