Aditya Chopra turns down massive deal of Rs 400 crore for digital release of YRF films?

Aditya Chopra prefers to stay away from the media spotlight and only work behind the camera. The Yashraj Films chief has been working on multiple films which are yet to release even though they were announced in 2019 or early 2020. According to a latest report, Chopra was offered a massive deal by streaming platform Amazon Prime Video to buy four such films.

The four films included Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj and Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. While many filmmakers and production houses have opted the OTT route, Aditya Chopra turned down the offer of Rs 400 crore by the streaming platform to buy these four films.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "The giants are keen to collaborate with Aditya Chopra and strike a direct to digital deal. However, he has been clear about the fact that YRF films are meant to be consumed on the big screen and has time and again rejected the offers."

Even though it has been more than 15 months since the films were announced, shot and made, YRF is keen on releasing these films only in the theatres. As per the report, the streaming giant also tried to strike a deal for the smaller two films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, if not for all four. However, the response remained the same.

"All YRF films are meant for cinema halls and an announcement on the release dates is on cards any day now," the source added.

