Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 74

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra, who was recently seen making an appearance in The Romantics, passed away at age of 74. She was actively involved in the music of films made by her husband as she was a singer. She breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital. Yash and Pamela married in 1970 and they were blessed with two sons, Uday and Aditya Chopra. Reportedly, she passed away due to age-related illness.

Pamela Chopra passes away

According to the reports, Pamela was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days. She was put on a ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated. The official Twitter handle of YRF tweeted, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Murnbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Several celebrities might be seen arriving at Aditya Chopra's residence to mourn Pamela Chopra's loss. During her recent appearance in The Romantics, she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director. She also shed light on how Yash Chopra managed to make films despite facing a low time at the box office. Pamela, Aditya and Uday revealed how they ended up coming up with their own production house, which is now one of the biggest houses in the country.

Pamela sang several songs for her husband's films like Kabhie Kabhie, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and others. She even produced films independently. She co-wrote the script of Dil To Pagal Hai along with her husband, Aditya Chopra, and writer Tanuja Chandra. Pamela also appeared onscreen in the opening song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste from the film Dil To Pagal Hai.