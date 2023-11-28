Aditya Dhar drops candid PHOTOS with birthday girl Yami Gautam; calls her 'most beautiful girl in the world'

Yami Gautam is one of the few actresses to make a successful transition from television to film. She tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in 2021 with whom she worked on URI. On her birthday, Dhar took to social media to share some lovely pictures of her while he extended his wishes. Let's find out what he shared.

Aditya Dhar wishes happy birthday to Yami Gautam

Today, November 28th marks the birthday of actress Yami Gautam. On this occasion, her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of the birthday girl to wish her on her special day. The post consisted of a picture of the duo, a pic of Yami at a gym, a still from their wedding, and several other pictures of the actress. Dhar captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! Love you to the moon and beyond!"

Yami and Aditya worked together for the first time in the action thriller URI, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film was a major critical and commercial success. After this, Yami and Aditya tied the knot in 2021.

Yami Gautam's work front

Yami was recently seen in the comedy-drama OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. In it, she played the role of a lawyer. Both her role and the film were well received. OMG 2 ended up becoming a major critical and commercial success. She is reuniting with Aditya for a project.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to announce the wrap of ‘one of the most important films’ of her career. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote: "Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career! Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team, and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios. Thank you to the local people, security forces, and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule. Thank you to the entire staff of The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar for making us feel at home. Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla. Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film. Announcement soon."

